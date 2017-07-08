Festival honors first responders

Community members gathered together in Quincy's, Washington Park, to show appreciation for local emergency service personnel.

The Red, White and Back the Blue Festival honored first responders from firefighters to paramedics in Adams County.

Community members went around to different booths to learn about equipment first responders use and about the different jobs.

Coordinators said it's important for the community to never forget what first responders do for us.

"We hope the public learns a little more appreciation for our first responders," Event coordinator, Frank Haxel, said. "They put their lives on the line for us everyday. This is Quincy, Illinois, we don't have a lot of problems, but when we do they are there for us. We want the public to be educated on what they do and show them a little appreciation."

First responders and their families received a free dinner from Hy-Vee after the event.