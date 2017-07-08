Growing along the journey: Sheridan Swim Team increase numbers

Each year the Sheridan Storm swim team grows in size, a goal coach Ed Pacey set when he took the lead job three years ago.

This weekend, around 50 swimmers represent the Storm in the 23rd annual Titan Firecracker Classic, the largest team at the meet. Pacey took over with only 20 swimmers on the team. He calls this team the strongest one yet with a chance to take home the top trophy.

Pacey says the larger group doesn't put pressure on those participating this weekend.

"They're also getting more out of the practices because they kind of know the drill," Pacey said. "Not that everything is the same everyday, but they know what's expected. So there's not anymore pressure, it's just more fun. We have more kids going to more big meets and qualifying for things."

The team finished 2nd last year and hopes to claim the top spot. However those with goals to qualify for state, races are limited. Pacey says the team knows that and his swimmers will be locked in.

"It's super important because they really don't have another shot," Pacey added. "Short of driving five or six hours, there's almost no chance to swim at another meet in time to qualify. The kids know that, but they still want to have fun. They just know they should give it their best effort because there's no tomorrow."

The Storm showed up on Saturday for the meet having 1st place finishers in several events. Sheridan swim team leads the meet heading into Sunday.