Bread Bowl Blitz raises money for cancer patients

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local celebrities shoved their faces into bread bowls full of soup to help raise money for a good cause. 

WGEM's Broc Hampsmire, and other local celebrities participated in the first ever Skrambowls, Bread Bowl Blitz.

Contestants ate bread bowls full of soup without using their hands. All the money raised stays local to help patients battling with cancer.

Coordinators said it's important to help those in need. 

"Cancer, unfortunately, is one of those things that it's a matter of when, not  if anymore," General manager of Skrambowls, Shawn Bunch, said. "When people are going through that, the last thing they need to be burdened with is different kinds of bills, hospital cost, gas cards, hotel cost. We wanted to help raise money so it stays local for the Quincy Medical Group and Blessing Foundation."

Skrambowls hopes to make the Bread Bowl Blitz and annual event. 

