Businesses cash in on big crowds from swim meet

The annual Titan Firecracker Classic brought thousands to the Gem City for the weekend and local businesses cashed in on the extra foot traffic.

"Swimmers from any registered team in the country can enter," Sheridan head coach Ed Pacey, said. "We have kids from Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana."

The meet brought over a thousand people into Quincy.

"It's not just the swimmers that are in town," Pacey said. "These are all mostly kids so they are coming in with their families. There's probably three or four people in town for every swimmer that is here. We're talking about a thousand extra people out spending money in the local economy."



The Gomez family drove down from Chicago with their swim team, West Chicago Sharks.

"Right now there is 36 of us down here," Aubrey Gomez, one of the swimmers mother said.

Brianna Gomez said she's got to experience a little of what Quincy has to offer.

"Yesterday we went out to eat. We went swimming at the hotel. The pool is really small and there is a hot tub. I like it, it's really pretty," Brianna Gomez, said.

Businesses like Tiramisu said the books have been filled which means employees get extra hours due to the extra crowds

"Our part timers love when we are busy," Tiramisu co-owner, Ilija Cucuk, said. "It gives them more hours. Our full time employees enjoy it too because they also make more money so it's good for everybody."

He said every year they get to meet new people and see their old customers return.

"They always say, we loved it last year, two years ago, three year ago. They keep coming back and we really appreciate it," Cucuk said.

The last day of the swim meet is tomorrow at the Sheridan Swim Club.

