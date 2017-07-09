Woman injured in car crash after avoiding deer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman injured in car crash after avoiding deer

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Adams County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 24 near E2600th on Saturday. 

Deputies said at 10:09 p.m, Cherokee Stopher, 19, was driving eastbound on Highway 24 when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer on the road. 

According to a crash report, Stopher lost control and ended up in a ditch. She then traveled through the ditch until she hit a culvert causing her car to overturn. 

She was extricated by fire personal and transported to Blessing Hospital by Air Evac with serious injuries.

The highway was shutdown for about an hour. 

