Rollover crash turns fatal in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police District 14 said a fatal crash occurred on Friday afternoon in Fulton County, a few miles east of Macomb. 

Trooper Dan Hill said Daniel M. Athearn, 70, was traveling north bound on Lone Elm Road near North M and M Road in Fulton County. 

Hill said at 2:16 p.m., Athearn's blue Chevy Blazer left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. Athearn's then overcorrected towards the roadway but eventually overturned into a ravine. 

Hill said Athearn was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The crash report said Athearn was not wearing a seatbelt and the troopers believe the cause was improper lane usage. 

