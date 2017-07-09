Rollover crash turns fatal in Fulton County

Illinois State Police District 14 said a fatal crash occurred on Friday afternoon in Fulton County, a few miles east of Macomb.

Trooper Dan Hill said Daniel M. Athearn, 70, was traveling north bound on Lone Elm Road near North M and M Road in Fulton County.

Hill said at 2:16 p.m., Athearn's blue Chevy Blazer left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. Athearn's then overcorrected towards the roadway but eventually overturned into a ravine.

Hill said Athearn was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash report said Athearn was not wearing a seatbelt and the troopers believe the cause was improper lane usage.