NECAC prepares homes for winter weather

Most people aren't thinking about cold weather right now, but now is the time to sign up for NECAC weatherization services.

Ralls County Service Coordinator Leandra Bridgeman explained the weatherization program is part of a federal program. NECAC crews would come in and do an energy audit of your home, and then they work to seal up the home so that residents save money on your energy bill.

Bridgeman said it's important to sign up for the program quickly.

"I think there are only two weatherization crews that cover the whole 12 counties," Bridgeman said. "So there is a wait list they move around from county to county."

Bridgeman added that the income levels to be eligible for this program are actually quite high, and a lot of people don't know that they could qualify for the program.

NECAC can spend up to $6,500 per home.

To apply, you can click here and fill out the application online