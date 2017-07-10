Strong storms knock out power in Hancock County

Strong to severe storms rolled across the northern Tri-States area early Monday morning.



The storms packed heavy rains and radar-indicated winds of up to 70 miles per hour. McDonough and Hancock counties were under thunderstorm warnings until 6:15 a.m.



The severe potential for the storm system has dissipated, but WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said the concern has now shifted to the possibility of flooding. The storms have redeveloped over the same area in the last few hours and keep dropping heavy rain.



"The Macomb area has already picked up as much as two inches of rain in just a couple of hours," Shive said.



In Hancock County, emergency officials reported a few limbs and power lines down in the La Harpe area. More than 100 homes were without power in the La Harpe area Monday morning, according to the Ameren Illinois outage map.



McDonough County Emergency Management officials said early Monday morning that no significant storm damage had been reported in the county.

