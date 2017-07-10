Macomb woman arrested on drug charges

A Macomb woman was arrested on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop Friday night, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said a deputy pulled a vehicle over at 11 p.m. for disobeying a stop sign. He said the traffic stop was at Highway 136 and 200 East.

VanBrooker said the driver, Chase Wilcoxen, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

During an investigation, VanBrooker said 65 grams of cannabis packaged for delivery, 47 Adderall pills and three other pills listed as amphetamine were found in the glove box.

He said Jennifer L. Howell, 32, was the registered owner of the vehicle and a passenger at the time of the traffic stop. She was arrested for possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis, manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

VanBrooker said Howell was released Sunday after posting the required $1,000 cash to bond out of jail.