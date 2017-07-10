Keokuk man arrested on meth charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk man arrested on meth charges

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk man was arrested on meth charges Friday, according to police.

Lee County Narcotics Task Force Commander Jay Whitaker said Brian J. Taylor was arrested at his Keokuk home. He said Taylor was charged with two counts of delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a park, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitaker said Taylor was arrested in a parole violation.

Whitaker said if Taylor is convicted, he faces up to 92 years and 30 days in prison.

