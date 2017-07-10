Public hearings scheduled with Essential Air Service bidders

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced Monday afternoon that the city will meet publicly with five companies this week that submitted bids to provide passenger air service out of Quincy regional airport.

Moore held a press conference where he encouraged residents to attend the hearings with potential suitors. He said one will be held Tuesday, while two are scheduled for Wednesday and two for Thursday.

The public hearings to be held at Quincy City Hall are below:

Tuesday Boutique Air at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Southern Airways at 5 p.m. Cape Air at 7 p.m.

Thursday Sky West at 5 p.m. Air Choice at 7 p.m.



"Anyone who does or plans to use the airport should come give feedback," Moore said.

During the news conference, Moore credited airport manager Terrance Ward with working to get five bids for the contract. He said Quincy was the only small city with that many bidders.

Moore previously said the city was happy with Cape Air's current service, but the goal is continuing growing the airport and adding more destinations. As of now, only routes to and from St. Louis are available.

According to Moore, adding Chicago as a destination would be a "great and attractive option."

Moore said a decision on the next passenger flight serviced would come during the aeronautics committee meeting later this month. He said decision must be made by the end of July.

The new Essential Air Service contract will begin Dec. 1.