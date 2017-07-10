Public hearings scheduled with Essential Air Service bidders

The annual Titan Firecracker Classic brought thousands to the Gem City for the weekend and local businesses cashed in on the extra foot traffic.More >>
Local celebrities shoved their faces into bread bowls full of soup to help raise money for a good cause.More >>
Community members gathered together in Quincy's, Washington Park, to show appreciation for local emergency service personnel. The Red, White and Back the Blue Festival honored everyone from firefighters to paramedics in Adams County.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's Office made a drug arrest Saturday morning in Hannibal.More >>
A local police chief is under investigation for allegedly shooting a neighbor this week with a BB gun in rural Marion County, authorities said.More >>
Some local workers are not happy about the tax hike passed in the new Illinois state budget.More >>
Illinois started Friday with its first balanced budget in more than two years.More >>
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was on the road Friday, answering questions about health care.More >>
If you usually drive down Highway 61 between New London and Hannibal, you are going to want to watch out for MoDOT crews next week.More >>
