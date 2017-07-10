Heat index could reach dangerous levels in Tri-States

Tri-State residents are encouraged to take caution as the heat index could reach dangerous levels Monday afternoon into the evening.

A Heat Advisory was issued for Scotland and Clark counties in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa and Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Monday. This is due to expected heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said heat will continue this week and more heat advisories are possible.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following information on heat-related illnesses:

HEAT STROKE

What to look for High body temperature (103°F or higher) Hot, red, dry, or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache Feeling dizzy Nausea Feeling confused Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do Call 911 right away- heat stroke is a medical emergency Move the person to a cooler place Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath Do not give the person anything to drink



HEAT EXHAUSTION

What to look for Heavy sweating Cold, pale, and clammy skin Fast, weak pulse Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Feeling tired or weak Feeling dizzy Headache Fainting (passing out)

What to do Move to a cool place Loosen your clothes Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath Sip water Get medical help right away if : You are throwing up Your symptoms get worse Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour



HEAT CRAMPS

What to look for Heavy sweating during intense exercise Muscle pain or spasms

What to do Stop physical activity and move to a cool place ? Drink water or a sports drink Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity Get medical help right away if : Cramps last longer than 1 hour You’re on a low-sodium diet You have heart problems



