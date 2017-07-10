Hannibal park officials see 'unusual' pool attendance

The hot weather this summer is keeping the lifeguards at the Hannibal Aquatic Center busy.

Pool officials said they've been getting extra traffic because the Hannibal YMCA is closed for construction. Because of the work, the YMCA is using the aquatic center instead.

But officials said attendance is also high because of the hot weather, and yesterday was the pool's busiest day of the year.

"We had 427 people here at the Hannibal Aquatic Center Sunday, and that's really unusual," Mary Lynne Richards, with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said. "Sundays are usually not a big day for us. So you can tell the weather is bringing a lot of people out."

The pool is open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m.