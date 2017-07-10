Technicians working overtime to fix air conditioners during heat

Murray says cleaning the unit could cool down your home by 10 degrees.

Murray fixing the coils and other spots in the unit.

This heat has air condition repairmen working overtime.Technicians say most of the units need help with their coils.

Cleaning it is essential because it can make your home cooler on one of the hottest days of the year.

When the air turned back on, it was the sound of happiness for Jamie Taylor and her family who were without air conditioning for two days.

"It does worry you," Taylor said. "We have had power outages before and it was miserable so I didn't want to be like that again."

Taylor said she spent time drinking lots of water and cooling off in the pool during the hot days.

"We had a lot of fans going, opening windows, going outside in the shade and being out there was better than inside, and the pool, " Taylor said.

Service technicians have been busy, working to get A/Cs back up and running.

"Filters, washing and cleaning coils, checking electrical components to see if they are up to date," Ryan Murray with Air Serv said. "A lot of them wear out over time."

Murray said running your systems before the season is important when it comes to maintenance.

"Once it gets real hot or real cold, we are running ragged," Murray said. "It's kind of hit and miss on when we can do a tune up. If you get it done before hand, you'll be a lot better off. "

Taylor said she's lucky to cool off because many don't have air conditioners.

"It's very important. I think we take for granted the fact that we even have air conditioning in this world," Taylor said. "The fact that these guys can come out and do their work and get me up and running and cooled off in the same day is just amazing."

Aire Serv is already booked for a month with appointments but they also have a same day appointment option, which is $75 for the call.

If there is more work needed to be done, the price will go up as recommended.