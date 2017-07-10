Kroc Center to act as a cooling station during heat wave - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kroc Center to act as a cooling station during heat wave

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Kroc Center will double as a community cooling center in Quincy this week. 

The center is providing chairs and water at the entrance on Vermont Street.

Major Andrew Miller said they don't want anyone to overheat during these hot days and wants the public to know that they are always welcome during this time of year. 

"We want people to know that they can come in, sit down, get a load off their feet in the air conditioning that the Lord has made possible for us here, or at the social services building," Miller said. 

The Kroc Center is located at 405 Vermont Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

