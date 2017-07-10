Strong storm causes damage in McDonough Co.

Severe weather rolled through the Tri-States Monday evening causing some reported damage.

McDonough County Emergency Management Director said he received reports of downed tree limbs and power lines in Bushnell, Ill.

The storm previously went through Lee County, Iowa, bringing a lot of rain, according to emergency management director Steve Cirinna. He said there were some reported limbs down in Fort Madison, along with minor street flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole says some areas may see strong to severe storms, with damaging winds and possibly some large hail as well.

