Strong storm causes damage in McDonough Co.

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Northeast of Macomb at 7:58 p.m. (Submitted by Robyn Rittenhouse Kilburn) Northeast of Macomb at 7:58 p.m. (Submitted by Robyn Rittenhouse Kilburn)
Photo taken Monday night in Adair, Illinois. (Submitted by Danielle Hunter) Photo taken Monday night in Adair, Illinois. (Submitted by Danielle Hunter)
Tree down in Bushnell, Ill. (Submitted by Shina Strange) Tree down in Bushnell, Ill. (Submitted by Shina Strange)
Severe weather rolled through the Tri-States Monday evening causing some reported damage.

McDonough County Emergency Management Director said several homes lost power in Bushnell, Illinois. He said several power lines were reported down.

The storm previously went through Lee County, Iowa, bringing a lot of rain, according to emergency management director Steve Cirinna. He said there were some reported limbs down in Fort Madison, along with minor street flooding.

