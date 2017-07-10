Local superintendent says despite Illinois budget, more funding needed

Five days removed from the state of Illinois passing a budget for the first time in over two years, many local school districts say they're excited for the funding to arrive. Some have even begun to push for a change to the funding formula, but in the Tri-States, one superintendent says he doesn't even think that will make much of a difference.

Officials with the Nauvoo-Colusa School District say even if the state funding formula is changed, because of state general aid guidelines, they will barely see an increase with their current amount of funding.

Superintendent Kent Young says his district would only see around a $6,000 increase in state funding under the proposed change in funding. He says while at times the district has had as many as 70% of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch, he says the state focuses too much on property values instead of household income.

"We do have at least half of our students living in poverty, but then again the state considers us a very wealthy district," said Young. "And that's what makes it hard on the local taxpayers because they have to fund the school way more than any other district in this area."

Young says local dollars fund around 80% of school operations. But, he hopes the state increases the amount of transportation funding it provides. He says they've been told they could have 85% of costs covered.