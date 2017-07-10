Hot temperatures doing number on car air conditioners

Hot temperatures in the Tri-States are causing car air conditioners to work overtime and sometimes break down.

The owner of Niehaus Auto in Quincy says a lot of people are coming in with broken air conditioners. D.J. Peters says there are things to look out for that may mean your air conditioner needs a check-up.

"You'll kind of notice a drop off in temperature there," said Peters. "Where it's not getting cold as fast as it used to be. A lot of things when actuators or vent issues they kind of have a clicking noise in the dash as your shutting off the vehicle or even turning it on, or if you're switching the modes."

Peters also says its important to remember to keep your car radiators free of bugs and dust.