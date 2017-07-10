Hot temperatures doing number on car air conditioners

The hot weather this summer is keeping the lifeguards at the Hannibal Aquatic Center busy.More >>
Tri-State residents are encouraged to take caution as the heat index could reach dangerous levels Monday afternoon into the evening.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced Monday afternoon that the city will meet publicly with five companies this week that submitted bids to provide passenger air service out of Quincy regional airport.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested on meth charges Friday, according to police.More >>
A Macomb woman was arrested on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop Friday night, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Strong to severe storms rolled across the northern Tri-States area early Monday morning.
Most people aren't thinking about cold weather right now, but now is the time to sign up for NECAC weatherization services.More >>
As a famous Quincy priest inches closer to sainthood, he was remembered with a pilgrimage procession to his grave site on the 120th anniversary of his death.More >>
