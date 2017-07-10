Culver-Stockton football kick starts recruiting with Prospect Camp

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- First-year Culver-Stockton football coach Tom Sallay and his staff are putting their words into action.



As a way to jump start recruiting for 2018 and beyond, and show off the Canton campus, the Wildcats will host a Prospect Camp for high school football players this weekend.



Around 400 players from 40 different states will be on NX Level Field to be evaluated.



"We said all through recruiting last year, and recruiting in the future, being able to get kids on our campus is our key because they don't realize how nice it is, and how the campus feels," Sallay said.



The four hour (10am- 2pm) camp begins with registration at 9 a.m. and it's open to anyone with high school eligibility.



The fee is $35 by registering on the Culver-Stockton athletics website (cscwildcats.com) or $40 for walk-ups.



Sallay says his staff will work with the players as if they were actual Wildcats.



"They kind of get a snap shot if they choose Culver-Stockton as their home for the next four years of what it would be like to be coached by us," he said.



"We don't hold back. We're going to coach you the same way we're going to coach you during the season. We're going to be excited and if you're not hustling we're going to tell you to get your tail in gear and get moving around."



Along with Culver-Stockton a handful of NAIA and NCAA Division III college football coaches will also be in attendance.