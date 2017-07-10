Teeing Off: Special Olympian golfers train for first competition.

Evan Obert has been a life long golfer and a member of the Special Olympics for a while, as well.



"I've been golfing for a long time. It's fun and exciting," said Obert.



But as an avid golfer, Obert couldn't compete because Adams County Special Recreation didn't sponsor golf. In the summer of 2016 that all changed, however thanks to Knights of Columbus PGA Professional Mike Wensing.



He convinced Adams County Special Recreation to start a golf program as special needs athletes started to flock to Wensing's course weekly.



"It's gone very well and it's been good. They just love it," said Adams County Special Recreation assistant director, Kevin Steinkamp.



Now, about a dozen special olympians have signed up to tee off and are receiving their instructions from some of the best golf minds in Quincy, PGA Professionals Mike Wensing and David Morgan of Westview Golf Course.



"We see people like these children enjoy the game of golf," Morgan says.



"I like to sit and laugh with them and you can almost cry with them because they're wonderful children.''



Both Wensing and Morgan volunteer their time each week to teach these young golfers.



"It shows that the people that really know the golf game are concerned and interested in what they do and that is very good for us," said Steinkamp.



After more than a year of practice, these golfers are ready to take their skills on the road to compete at district competitions against golfers from all over the Midwest.



"Mike Wensing who is the PGA Pro (at the Knights of Columbus) decided to do it because he thought they could do it, so we decided to go for it," Steinkamp says.



Until then, golfers, like Obert, only have one thing on their mind.



"Just thinking about practicing. That way we can get first," he said.



Meanwhile, on August 4th the golfers will put their skills to the test for the first time at a district competition in Edwardsville, Ill..

