Alderman looks into bringing Uber to Quincy

While some may think Quincy's too small for the ride-sharing business, Uber, one aldermen says Uber is capable of operating in the city.

In fact, 5th Ward Alderman Jennifer Lepper found out Uber is used in towns as small as 5,000 people. Lepper said she gets asked about bringing Uber to town the most and decided to look into it. She found out a big help can be for the city to show support for the ride-sharing business.

Lepper says people of all ages want Uber in Quincy.

"I've had mothers who have children that are old enough and coming back from college and going to the bar scenes to even just older people that say, 'you know what. It would maybe make a difference to us going downtown,'" Lepper said.

Lepper also shared residents can help by signing up on the Uber app and request rides in Quincy. Though the program isn't here now, Uber officials said demand helps them decide where to expand.

Mayor Kyle Moore stressed that residents need to use the taxis Quincy already has to show demand for more taxi-like services. But, Lepper says taxi hours don't work for everyone.

Also at city council, some residents will have smoother roads in their neighborhoods. Aldermen approved spending $540,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the Asphalt Maintenance Program. Dates for streets being resurfaced will come out later. Also, spending more than $310,000 to build a new lift station that will service the Kohl Wholesale warehouse being built on Highway 57. Finally, Spending nearly $12,000 for seven new bunker gear sets for the Quincy Fire Department.