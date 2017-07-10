Big crowds expected for annual Nauvoo Pageant

A big crowd is expected for this year's Nauvoo Pageant.

More than 1,100 volunteers are taking part in both the Nauvoo and British Pageants. This is the 12th year that the Mormon church is putting on the plays, sharing the story of the Mormons who settled there.

Organizers say the use of music helps them tell the history of the people.

"It helps get us there more quickly," said Pageant Director Cynthia Collier. "We don't have to talk so much if we can sing about it or if we can express some of the story in music. That helps the emotional story, the spiritual story to unfold."

The pageants begin the 11th and run through August 5th. Admission to both is free.