Japanese beetle attacks Tri-State plants

Another invasive pest makes it's way into the Tri-States.

You may have noticed a lot more green and brownish-black Japanese beetles in the area this summer.

Local experts say the bugs are a big threat to plants.

The owner of Frese Ornamental Nursery says there are sprays you can use, like the insecticide Seven, but those could do more harm than good, like killing the bees that pollinate your garden.

So you want to be selective about treating your yard.

"First of all, you need to choose the trees that are your focal point plants in your landscape that you want to look good all year. Those are the trees you need to spray so you don't have to spray every single plant in your landscape," Owner of Frese Ornamental Nursery Katie Ippensen said. "You can also put down grub control in the fall in August that will take care of some of the larvae farm of the Japanese beetle."

Experts say the mild winter combined with warm air and wet soil this year made for ideal living conditions for the foreign species to flourish