Health officials push safety in hot summer weather

As we face these dangerous temperatures in the week ahead, local health officials urge residents to take caution, especially if you plan on doing any kind of outdoor work or activity.

Officials at the Adams County Health Department said the first prolonged heat wave of the summer can be even more dangerous if you're not aware of warning signs such as rapid heart beat, dizziness, and headaches.

Emergency Response Coordinator Jeremy Ledford said if you're going to be active outside, there is nothing more important than hydration.

"Drink plenty of water. Drink water even if you're not thirsty because sometimes you just don't realize when you're getting dehydrated, " he said. "You also want to make sure you're balancing your time between being outdoors and being in an air conditioned environment."

Ledford added that while extreme temperatures are a serious risk to everyone, your age can play a factor in risk.

"The youth and the elderly are a lot more susceptible to it. Especially youth under the age of two and the older population as well," he said. "Sometimes they just don't realize when they're getting in the situation when they might be affected by heat related illness."