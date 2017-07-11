Heat advisories issued in the Tri-States

The heat index rose to dangerous levels again Tuesday in the Tri-States.

Heat advisories were issued Tuesday morning for Clark and Scotland counties in Missouri, Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. The advisories were expected to expire Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Check here for the latest advisories.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following information on heat-related illnesses:

HEAT STROKE

What to look for High body temperature (103°F or higher) Hot, red, dry, or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache Feeling dizzy Nausea Feeling confused Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do Call 911 right away- heat stroke is a medical emergency Move the person to a cooler place Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath Do not give the person anything to drink



HEAT EXHAUSTION

What to look for Heavy sweating Cold, pale, and clammy skin Fast, weak pulse Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Feeling tired or weak Feeling dizzy Headache Fainting (passing out)

What to do Move to a cool place Loosen your clothes Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath Sip water Get medical help right away if : You are throwing up Your symptoms get worse Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour



HEAT CRAMPS

What to look for Heavy sweating during intense exercise Muscle pain or spasms

What to do Stop physical activity and move to a cool place ? Drink water or a sports drink Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity Get medical help right away if : Cramps last longer than 1 hour You’re on a low-sodium diet You have heart problems



You can find more on heat-related illnesses here.