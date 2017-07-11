Heat advisories issued in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Heat advisories issued in the Tri-States

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
The heat index rose to dangerous levels again Tuesday in the Tri-States.

Heat advisories were issued Tuesday morning for Clark and Scotland counties in Missouri, Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. The advisories were expected to expire Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Check here for the latest advisories.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following information on heat-related illnesses:

HEAT STROKE

  • What to look for
    • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
    • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
    • Fast, strong pulse
    • Headache
    • Feeling dizzy
    • Nausea
    • Feeling confused
    • Losing consciousness (passing out)
  • What to do
    • Call 911 right away- heat stroke is a medical emergency
    • Move the person to a cooler place
    • Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
    • Do not give the person anything to drink

HEAT EXHAUSTION

  • What to look for
    • Heavy sweating
    • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
    • Fast, weak pulse
    • Nausea or vomiting
    • Muscle cramps
    • Feeling tired or weak
    • Feeling dizzy
    • Headache
    • Fainting (passing out)
  •  What to do
    • Move to a cool place
    • Loosen your clothes
    • Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
    • Sip water
    • Get medical help right away if:
      • You are throwing up
      • Your symptoms get worse
      • Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

HEAT CRAMPS

  • What to look for
    • Heavy sweating during intense exercise
    • Muscle pain or spasms
  • What to do
    • Stop physical activity and move to a cool place?
    • Drink water or a sports drink
    • Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity
    • Get medical help right away if:
      • Cramps last longer than 1 hour
      • You’re on a low-sodium diet
      • You have heart problems

You can find more on heat-related illnesses here.

