Hannibal man faces robbery, drug charges

A Hannibal man was arrested on several charges after police said he robbed a person at gunpoint on Monday.

In a news release, Lt. Jennifer Grote said officers were called to the 300 block of South Levering at 9:48 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Grote stated the victim told officers of the robbery and provided a description of the suspects.

Grote said at 10:02 p.m., Anthony E. Williams, 25, was taken into custody. She said Williams had a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.

Police said Williams was arrested for:

Robbery first degree

Armed criminal action

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Outstanding felony warrant from Monroe County, Missouri

Williams was placed in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold, pending formal charges, police said.

Police said the victim was not injured.