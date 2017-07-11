Hannibal man faces robbery, drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man faces robbery, drug charges

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man was arrested on several charges after police said he robbed a person at gunpoint on Monday.

In a news release, Lt. Jennifer Grote said officers were called to the 300 block of South Levering at 9:48 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Grote stated the victim told officers of the robbery and provided a description of the suspects.

Grote said at 10:02 p.m., Anthony E. Williams, 25, was taken into custody. She said Williams had a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.

Police said Williams was arrested for:

  • Robbery first degree 
  • Armed criminal action 
  • Felon in possession of a firearm 
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 
  • Outstanding felony warrant from Monroe County, Missouri

Williams was placed in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold, pending formal charges, police said.

Police said the victim was not injured.

