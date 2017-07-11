Razor blades found in Texas playground slide - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Razor blades found in Texas playground slide

Posted:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KPRC) - Razor blades have been discovered in slides in at least one park in Huntsville, Texas, according to a release on the city's website.

The city said a heating device is being used to melt portions of the plastic slides and razor blades are then inserted into the surface.

The blades were discovered during an equipment inspection on July 6.

"If you were going head first it could cut your arm or your chest and how would that be?" 8-year-old Ariana Fair said. "That would be very very bad. Whoever did that, I hope you don't do it again."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uejGI

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.