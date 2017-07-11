Local police chief cleared in alleged BB gun incident

A local police chief accused of shooting a neighbor with a BB gun will not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn reported last week that a woman claimed Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue, her neighbor, shot her in the shoulder with a BB gun. Shinn said he forwarded the case to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County Prosecutor Talley Kendrick stated she was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case. She stated investigators found no probable cause that a crimes was committed.

Kendrick stated charges against Bogue were not appropriate.