Quincy Central Services stress recycling correct materials

Recycling bin set out to the curb to be picked up.

If you set your recycling out to be picked up, you may want to double check it's all accepted.

Quincy Central Services employees say they've had a lot of trouble wwith people putting in non-recyclable material in the bins. Workers must sort the items. The extra things makes that process take longer. Employees said they encourage residents to keep recycling accepted items.

"We want to keep as much stuff out of the landfill as possible," Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said. "We want to be green. Like I said, we just want to keep the city clean and want the things to be done properly."

What can be recycled includes:

Cardboard - Should be flattened and bundled with tape or twine. It should not be any larger than two foot squares.

Newspaper/ Magazines/ Junk Mail - Can be neatly stacked in recycling box, bundled ith string or placed in brown paper grocery bags. Do not use plastic bags. Shredded paper can also be recycled.

Steel/ Tin Cans - Rinse cans and secure any sharp edges from lids. You do not need to remove labels and flattening is not required but does save space in your bin

Aluminum - Will accept cans and scrap aluminum. Foil or pie plates must be clean and free of other materials.

Plastic containers - plastic containers bearing 1 or 2 will be accepted. Containers must be emptied and rinsed. Caps and list must be discarded. All colors are acceptable. Flatten containers to save space. Check bottom of containers for proper recycling symbol.

Plastic bags, Styrofoam and glass are not accepted. Glass can be recycled by taking it to Quincy Recycle on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will not accept window, mirror, light bulbs or ceramic glass.