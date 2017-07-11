HBPW could take City of Hannibal to court over chloramines

The Hannibal Board of Public Works could take the City of Hannibal to court in an effort to clarify its next step in efforts to remove chloramine from drinking water, according to attorney James Lemon.

Back in April, voters approve Proposition 1, which banned the use of ammonia in the city's drinking water. Chloramine is created by mixing ammonia and chlorine.

"At this point, (HPBW) has two government authorities telling them to do two different things," Lemon said. "The ordinance says 'Don't use chloramines', while DNR says 'No, you have do a study. You have to submit this. You have to submit that. After you do all of these things, then we'll consider allowing you to stop using chloramines.'"

HBPW was given 90 days to make the switch, but Lemon, who represents BPW and the City of Hannibal, said there "obviously" isn't enough time to make the switch.

"From my understanding, HBPW intends to file some sort of petition for a declaratory judgment, asking the circuit court to tell them what they're supposed to do next," Lemon said.

Lemon said the litigation would not call for a monetary award, but simply a clarification for HBPW.

"It would basically ask the court for an interpretation, so (HBPW) doesn't break the law," Lemon said. "If you obey one and not the other, you'd be breaking someone's law."

Lemon said he told (HBPW) he would not be able to represent the entity if Hannibal City Manager Jeff LaGarce doesn't sign a waiver. He said LaGarce didn't feel comfortable with that option because of conflict of interest, so Lemon said he would not be representing HBPW.

Lemon said HBPW hired its own legal counsel, but it's unclear if he can still represent the city during the potential litigation.

"Depending upon what they file - and I'm just speculating, because I don't what they will file - I can certainly advise the city generally on this, but if this petition should take an adverse position against the city or if it should delve into things I have personal knowledge about because of my prior representation of the board, then at that point I have to step aside."

The city and HBPW have declined to comment on potential litigation.