QPS, union reach tentative contract agreement

The Quincy Public School District reached a tentative contract agreement with its union employees Tuesday night, according to the school board president Sayeed Ali.

Ali said the two sides agreed on a three-year deal. Quincy Federation President Jen Drew said the proposal will soon be put in front of union members to be ratified.

The full school board must also approve the proposal, which is expected at the July school board meeting.

Members of Quincy Federation, which represents contracted QPS employees, threatened to go on strike back in January after months of failed negotiations. They finally settled on a back-dated contract that took them until the end of the 2016-17 school year.