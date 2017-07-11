Storm shelters helped campers and families during severe weather

When severe weather strikes in the Tri-States, many families worry about their child away at summer camp.

The LaMoine Christian Service Camp in Tennessee, Illinois posted a video on Facebook showing the campers in the storm shelters during the weather warnings.

Officials said it came in handy despite Monday night's storm missing the camp site.

Cell phone video captured campers singing in the storm shelter, but before they got into the shelter, the campers were worried.

"At first it was scary because I didn't have any family around," camper Rachel James said.

"I was kind of freaked out and then we were all out and kids were crying and it was scary." camper Bobby Willdrick said.

They were scared because of the weather warnings. Just last year, the camp updated their shelters and it came in good use.

"Overall to me, I guess we learned that there is a sense of security once you are in that room and see the cement walls, you feel safe and you feel like everything is taken care of," Matthew Thiner, dean at the camp said.

For worried parents out there, social media played a major factor.

Camp Manager Gordon Blankenship sent out a post and it gave families comfort.

"To let them know, 'hey, everyone is fine, and we are in good shape.' We ended up being in there for 40 minutes last night," Blankenship said.

Last night was a good experience for the staff and Blankenship said he would like to do something different the next time around.

"Moving forward, what we would do is have the kids go to the cabins themselves and hang out in the bunk and then go to each cabin, and say it's time to get into the shelter or sound the alarm," Blankenship said.

Despite the scary moments, campers said it was a real good night of bonding with friends and getting closer to their faith.

"I felt that God was there and was taking care of us and watching over us," James said.

There are two more weeks of camp and managers said they will be prepared for the next severe weather situation.