Officials warn parents of leaving kids in hot vehicles

Info can on "Safe Kids Adams County" found online or at the health department.

With the hot temperatures here to stay, health officials are urging parents and caretakers to make sure your kids are out of the car before you lock it.

According to Safe Kids Adams County, leaving a child inside of a hot car alone can lead to serious injury or death from heatstroke.

Officials said a car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes and children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.

Officials said a routine could help prevent a tragedy.

"Someone who is not used to taking the child with them so just making sure you have something back there that you want to grab out, and always just checking if you have a car seat just to make sure your in the habit of checking," Triena Larsen, All Our Kids Coordinator said.

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.