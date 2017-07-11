Officials warn parents of leaving kids in hot vehicles - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials warn parents of leaving kids in hot vehicles

Posted:
Child seat in car Child seat in car
Officials warn of leaving children in hot cars. Officials warn of leaving children in hot cars.
Info can on "Safe Kids Adams County" found online or at the health department. Info can on "Safe Kids Adams County" found online or at the health department.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With the hot temperatures here to stay, health officials are urging parents and caretakers to make sure your kids are out of the car before you lock it. 

According to Safe Kids Adams County, leaving a child inside of a hot car alone can lead to serious injury or death from heatstroke.

Officials said a car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes and children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.

Officials said a routine could help prevent a tragedy. 

"Someone who is not used to taking the child with them so just making sure you have something back there that you want to grab out, and always just checking if you have a car seat just to make sure your in the habit of checking," Triena Larsen, All Our Kids Coordinator said. 

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.