State treasurer stops in Quincy to talk budget, present grant

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs stopped in Quincy Tuesday and much of the talk was centered on the budget.

Frerichs says the budget impasse may be over, but the work isn't over yet. Monday, he called on the governor to meet with ratings agencies to avoid the lowering of the state's credit rating to 'junk status.'

He also asked Gov. Rauner to take out $6-billion in bonds to help pay down debt. Rauner rejected the move, telling the Chicago Sun-Times, there needs to be a combined effort to pass balanced budgets and pay down debt.

Frerichs responded in Quincy Tuesday.

"He needs to dial down the rhetoric," he said. "The rating agencies want to see the state cooperating together and working in a bipartisan fashion. They're tired of the partisan fights that have led to gridlock."

Also while in Quincy, Frerichs presented a grant to a local organization.

He announced that Horizons Social Services is getting $25,000 to help fund their food pantry and soup kitchen.

The money comes from a fund that collects filing fees from non-profits when they incorporate in Illinois.

Horizons is one of the first organizations to get money out of the Charitable Trust Program, which Frerichs says was inactive until he found it during a review in 2015.