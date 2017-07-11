Challenge Accepted: Dancer's stick together for Tough Mudder X

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- CrossFit Games regulars Jenn and Sam Dancer are about to step foot in a completely different fitness arena.



The Quincy husband and wife, and owners of QTown CrossFit, will head to Minnesota on Thursday for Tough Mudder X, a one-mile race featuring 10 obstacle courses and 10 workout zones.



"We've never done obstacle course racing, but with the functional fitness aspect added into it, it makes it a little bit more attractive to us," Sam said.



"We're excited about it."



According to Jenn, "I think the dynamic is going to maybe play towards me and Sam's strengths because we're having to do a lot of running. Because there's so many obstacles, and so many fitness stations, I feel like that's going to be more of a CrossFit type movement. I'm excited for that."



The Dancer's are two of 200 athletes who have been selected to compete.



There will be world champions, an American Ninja Warrior contestant, and even Harlem Globetrotters basketball players. As an added bonus the male and female winners will each pocket $25,000.



"I don't make it too serious. I don't want to get too nervous about the prize money because it is for fun," Jenn explained. "But why not go use your skills and win some money?"



Sam added: "This is a great way to kind of put your toes in the water and see if it's something that you'd be interested in, and see if it's something you can be successful at, and compete with some of the best in the world."



It's the time together the Dancer's cherish most. Both are constantly pushing each other to be better human beings and competitions reinforce their mission.



"I think that's the only reason why I'm kind of in fitness and CrossFit, and why I'm so passionate about it. It's because Sam and I get to do it together," Jenn said.



"It's one of the most enjoyable things that I get to do with my wife, watch her celebrate all her hard work in the form of competing," Sam indicated.



The one-day Tough Mudder X takes place on Friday and the qualifying rounds and finals will be televised nationally in late August and early September.