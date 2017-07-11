Sevens Wild: Area teams practicing through summer scrimmages

With every play called and every snap of the ball area football players got a chance to shake of the mid-summer rust with seven-on-seven scrimmages at Central High School, Tuesday.



"It's just time to get more work in and get ready for the season," said Quincy High junior running back Jirehl Brock.



"It's all passing and that's just something we all want to work on."



With high school football practice officially starting in August in Illinois, five area teams took their chances at getting a leg up with the pads off.



"You get to just see some diversity all in one night and we don't have to travel," said Central head coach Brad Dixon.



"We told our guys this is the last time we'll get to compete against anyone before week one that isn't ourselves."



These seven-on-seven scrimmages also present a unique opportunity for teams with new coaching staffs to become familiarized.

"You can compare it to a symphony," said first-year Macomb head coach Tony Westen.



"You've got to see all these different pieces that are working together. You may work on this one section and then put it all together to make a big piece."



Both Westen and Adam Brockhouse from West Central must succeed long-time head coaches this season and use these scrimmages for team building.



"It's different. It's and experience and it's been fun, said Brockhouse, a first-time head coach.



"I think the kids are starting to pick up their enjoyment level and we're on the ground running right now."

But come August when the pads go on, these coaches and players hope their sweat shed at these scrimmages pays off when the pads go on for good.





