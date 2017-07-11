Community hears from first EAS contract bidder

Boutique Air CEO Shawn Simpson talks to council about their bid for the EAS contract.

Airline companies are proposing changes in air service out of Quincy Regional Airport. The community heard from one of those companies Tuesday, the first of several meetings this week.

It wasn't hard for Mecki Kosin to decide on attending the meeting.

"We sell travel," Kosin said. "Anytime there's been a presentation, I've been there."

Prepared with questions, Kosin wanted answers to the many complaints she hears from residents.

"The reliability issue in Quincy," Kosin explained. "We've had too many flights canceled because the one pilot that we have is not available for one reason or another."

Boutique Air presented their bid to the community sharing details about the company's growth, planes and staffing.

"We have two pilots on all of our flights," CEO Shawn Simpson said. "That means we've got a captain and a first officer."

That's helped the company complete over 97% of their flights in the last three years. Laying out plans to fly to Chicago, Minneapolis and Kansas City, company officials said it just doesn't make sense to only offer flights to St. Louis.

"You've only got about 7,000 enplanements at the moment and you've got plenty of open seats," Simpson explained. "The problem is not that the airplanes are too full. The problem is it's just too easy to drive."

A welcome observation to Aeronautics committee chairman Tom Ernst.

"I was interested in the different hubs that they're able to go to," Ernst said. "Where we might want to go and where they might want to go."

While many seats sat empty during Tuesday's presentation, Ernst and Kosin hope those seats are filled with potential passengers Wednesday night.

"Are we interested in our airport?" Kosin asked. "If not we might as well close it and make a parking lot out of it."

Public Hearings wrap up on Thursday. he Aeronautics committee will then take feedback from the presentations as well as community surveys to make their recommendation July 21st. IDOT will then make the final decision by the end of the month.

The rest of the presentation schedule is: