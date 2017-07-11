More animals relocated to Quincy for adoption - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

More animals relocated to Quincy for adoption

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, more adoptable animals are now in Quincy. They arrived at the Quincy Humane Society Tuesday.

That's because the humane society is partnering with the ASPCA relocation program to bring animals from overpopulated areas to Quincy, where there's a greater chance for adoption. 

"There are times when we have ten kennels standing open." Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Sally Westerhoff said. "We don't always fill up with animals locally, so we were a perfect fit for the program."

The humane society will have adoption specials all month, including buy one, get one free cats. The Quincy Humane Society is located at 1701 North 36th St. in Quincy. To speak to an adoption counselor there, call 217-223-8786.

