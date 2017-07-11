More animals relocated to Quincy for adoption

With the hot temperatures here to stay, health officials are urging parents and caretakers to make sure your kids are out of the car before you lock it.More >>
The Hannibal Board of Public Works could take the City of Hannibal to court in an effort to clarify its next step in efforts to remove chloramine from drinking water, according to attorney James Lemon.More >>
Razor blades have been discovered in slides in at least one park in Huntsville, Texas, according to a release on the city's website.More >>
A local police chief accused of shooting a neighbor with a BB gun will not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested on several charges after police said he robbed a person at gunpoint on Monday.More >>
The heat index rose to dangerous levels again Tuesday in the Tri-States.More >>
While some may think Quincy's too small for the ride-sharing business, one aldermen says Uber is capable of operating in the city.More >>
