Tri-State infant born with three extra toes

Jaxton was born with three additional toes on his right foot.

A Tri-state family recently welcomed a little bundle of joy, and as they told WGEM Tuesday, that bundle of joy came with a few extra surprises.

Jaxton Powell was born to Cheyenne, and J.C. Powell of Center, Missouri back on May 21.

However, about an hour after he had entered the world, Cheyenne said she realized he had three extra toes on his right foot.

That includes one that is actually two toes formed together.

"The doctor said she had never seen it before, and then we saw the pediatrician and he was pretty shocked too, because they all have bones, they all have movement, (and) they all work." Powell said.

Cheyenne also said that she and her husband plan on talking it over before they decide if Jaxton will have the toes removed. Other than that, the baby has a clean bill of health.