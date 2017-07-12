Teen driver ticketed in Highway 24 crash

A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 24 and Einhaus Lane Tuesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a teenage girl driving a Ford Taurus pulled out in front of a truck headed north on Highway 24, and the two vehicles collided. Deputies said the teen was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries, and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Deputies said three other people were treated on scene and released, while the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.