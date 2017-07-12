Teen driver ticketed in Highway 24 crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen driver ticketed in Highway 24 crash

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 24 and Einhaus Lane Tuesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a teenage girl driving a Ford Taurus pulled out in front of a truck headed north on Highway 24, and the two vehicles collided. Deputies said the teen was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries, and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Deputies said three other people were treated on scene and released, while the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.