Marion County Jail parking lot to get a makeover

A makeover is coming to parking lots at the Marion County Jail.

The parking lot has not been redone since 1992. Crews were out Wednesday replacing asphalt, resealing, patching, and putting in new base rock. The nearly $90,000 project is being paid for with capital improvement sales tax.

"We felt the need to have a good parking lot," Marion County Presiding Commissioner, Lyndon Bode said. "We had a couple of people come in last year, and talk about the parking lot. We wanted as a commission to get it back in good shape. It's served its time since 1992 and no works been done since so we wanted to get it ready to last another 30 years."

The project is scheduled to be finished by September.