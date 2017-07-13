HPD to hire more officers without needing more money

More officers will soon be patrolling the streets of Hannibal and city officials said it won't cost taxpayers any more money.

Chief Lyndell Davis said the department is supposed to have 40 full-time and active officers, but he said over the past five years they've been hovering around 38 active officers due to absences like military assignments or medical reasons. He said officers aren't paid when they're inactive, so using that extra money to hire two more officers won't put them over budget.

"If you're budgeted for 40, it will allow us to hire up to 42," Davis said. "We will be using that leftover salary that's experienced from the vacancies. They are only vacancies operational, but on paper they are still there, but you are not paying them a salary because they are gone on extended military leaves."

He said they are searching for candidates right now. If you're interested, contact the Hannibal Police Department.