Great River Honor Flight gets $1,500 donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets $1,500 donation

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Great River Honor Flight is getting a helping hand thanks to some love for chuck wagons.

People from Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas and Ohio brought their chuck wagons to Shelbina last month to cook and show the wagons off to the public and with the help of the Northeast Missouri Old Threshers group raised $1,500 for Honor Flight.

The next flight is scheduled for August 26th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.