Macomb VFW golf outing raises money for Honor Flight

Teeing off on one of the holes.

Team playing on the greens at the course.

The V-F-W in Macomb held their annual golf outing Saturday.



18 teams of players, including the mayor and some vets played at WIU's Harry Mussato Golf Course.

Money raised goes towards the Honor Flight program.

The golf outing was possible thanks to a number of area businesses and veterans from McDonough County.

"Because everybody in the VFW is members of the honor flight and the VFW. They are all veterans and this is to benefit them," Sam Noel with Macomb VFW said.

The next Great River Honor Flight, mission 44, is set for Saturday, August 26th from John Wood Community College in Quincy.

To date, more than 1,300 veterans have been a part of the trip.