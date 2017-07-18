Officials warn about landscaping in the heat

Officials say it's best to drinks lot of fluid and take breaks if working outside

The summer heat could have an impact on your lawn if not handled properly.

Officials at Leffers Landscaping said you should water your lawn in the morning, every three days. When it comes to mowing, make sure you take note of the weather. Officials said as important as your lawn might be, it's most important to take care of yourself in the heat.

"You have to keep hydrated, that's the main thing," president of Leffers Landscaping, Floyd Leffers said. "I always tell the guys to take a break if they are not feeling good. They should sit down and find some shade. You don't want to take any chances."

Some tips from the American Red Cross to stay safe in the heat include, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol and wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.