Hello Dolly preview packs the house

Another shot of Wednesday's performance of Hello Dolly

Quincy Community Theater said hello to a packed house Wednesday night.

The 35 member cast gave a preview showing of the play they've been working on since the beginning of June.

Theater officials say Hello Dolly is based on the play The Matchmaker and it's one you won't want to miss.

"This is one of those shows that gives you everything," Quincy Community Theatre Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen said. "It's going to give you lots of laughs and humable tunes and a few touching moments and leaves you walking out of the theatre feeling really good."

Hello Dolly opens to the public Thursday night and runs through Sunday and again next Thursday through Sunday as well. You'll find tickets at Quincy Community Theater.