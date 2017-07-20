Local optometrist gives advice on viewing eclipse

Millions of people across the globe on August 21 will be watching a phenomenon that hasn't been visible in the United States since 1991: a full total eclipse.



According to experts, you must drive an hour or two south of the Tri-States to get a perfect view. However, Optometrist Dr. Dan Hayden from SPECS in Quincy said the view seen locally will be enough to cause permanent eye damage.



Hayden explained that during an eclipse your eyes are more easily able to stare directly at the sun. He said while the eclipse is just as intense as the full sun it is not as bright, so the natural defense system of the eyes to look away does not work as well.

According to Hayden, staring at the eclipse can lead to permanent damage to the back of the eye.

He advised people who want to view the eclipse to view them with "ISO" standard glasses. He warned regular sunglasses, and even some welding masks, will not provide sufficient protection.