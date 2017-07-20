Brett Knese is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. Brett reports live on WGEM News Today and anchors radio newscasts on WGEM News/Talk 105FM.

Brett grew up in High Ridge, Missouri, and has a bachelor's degree in communications from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Brett spent his final semester of college in Los Angeles, California, where he interned for Entertainment Tonight.

Outside of work, Brett has a wide range of interests but most of the time you can find him watching any and all sports; from tennis and golf to baseball and hockey. He is a diehard fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues along with the Green Bay Packers.



If you have any story ideas, feel free to send them at bknese@wgem.com.