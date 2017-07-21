Veterans honored at Hughes Brothers concert - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Veterans honored at Hughes Brothers concert

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Hughes Brothers perform Thursday night at the Legacy Theater in Carthage. The Hughes Brothers perform Thursday night at the Legacy Theater in Carthage.
Veterans were honored, including a check presentaton to the Great River Honor Flight, as part of the Hughes Brothers show in Carthage on Thursday night. Veterans were honored, including a check presentaton to the Great River Honor Flight, as part of the Hughes Brothers show in Carthage on Thursday night.
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Stars from Branson, Missouri performed in the Tri-States on Thursday night, honoring first responders and veterans.

Family-act "The Hughes Brothers" performed at Legacy Theater in Carthage. The regional Ford dealers made this show possible and presented a $3,000 check to the Great River Honor Flight to help more local veterans take the mission to Washington, D.C. The next flight is August 26th.

Meanwhile, the Hughes Brothers will also perform Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at Legacy Theater.

