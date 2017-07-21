Veterans honored at Hughes Brothers concert

Stars from Branson, Missouri performed in the Tri-States on Thursday night, honoring first responders and veterans.



Family-act "The Hughes Brothers" performed at Legacy Theater in Carthage. The regional Ford dealers made this show possible and presented a $3,000 check to the Great River Honor Flight to help more local veterans take the mission to Washington, D.C. The next flight is August 26th.



Meanwhile, the Hughes Brothers will also perform Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at Legacy Theater.